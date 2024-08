DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating after multiple suspects took a woman’s car.

DKPD said on Friday afternoon, officers responded to the 6600 block of Covington Highway about a carjacking.

When they arrived, they spoke with a woman in her 40s who told police that three men had taken her car at gunpoint.

Police are still investigating.

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects.