Woman reunited with her dog after it was stolen from DeKalb County apartment while she slept

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been reunited with her dog nearly three weeks after a thief stole it from her home while she was inside sleeping.

The invader was caught on camera but has not been arrested.

Chayce Gunderson said the break-ins started at an apartment complex on North Crossing Way in DeKalb County on Jan. 3 around 8 p.m. and ended at her home around midnight.

That’s when she woke up and realized all the drawers in her home were open, her money was gone and her dog was missing. She immediately called the police.

Nearly three weeks later, someone spotted the Spaniel wandering the streets of Stone Mountain.

“It was either her mom or sister who recognized Millie from the news,” said Gunderson.

They checked the puppy into DeKalb County Animal Shelter where a Lifeline Animal Project worker remembered Gunderson searching for her Spaniel there. They called her up and reunited the pair.

“We were super glad that we were there to help be a bridge between Millie and her family,” said Lifeline’s Sam Moore. “Especially after this crazy, chaotic, unexpected incident.”

Gunderson’s intruder was willing to break in while she was home.

The American Kennel Club tracks pet theft data.

“Overall, pet theft numbers fell slightly last year, down 6% compared to 2022,” said AKC Spokesperson Sarah Bank. “French Bulldogs are still by far the most stolen breed, at double the number of the next breed, German Shepherd.

Gunderson’s neighbors are still uneasy.

“It makes me more aware of what’s going on,” said Donna Powell. “I don’t go out much at night anyway, but it’s creepy that somebody’s walking around, looking into windows or trying to break in.”

Gunderson is content now, but she said finding the criminal is the final step to closure.

“We did put cameras in, and we have door alarms. So, we’re definitely more protected,” said Gunderson.

