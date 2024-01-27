Woman mouths ‘help me’ to police, alerting them to hostage situation near Piedmont Park, police say

ATLANTA — A woman and child are safe after police say they were held hostage for several hours.

Atlanta police said officers responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on Piedmont Avenue NW near Piedmont Park.

They say the woman in the home appeared uncooperative based on what she was saying, but she also mouthed “help me” to responding officers.

They determined that the suspect was the child’s father, identified as 34-year-old Andre Ross, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest for armed robbery, weapons charges, obstruction and probation violations.

The woman would not let officers inside or leave the home, so SWAT teams and hostage negotiators responded to the scene.

After nearly three hours, they were able to get Ross to surrender and remove the woman and her child.

Ross was arrested and charged with false imprisonment. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

According to jail records, he is also being held on warrants out of DeKalb and Douglas counties.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

WSB TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.