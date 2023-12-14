Woman living in fear after car, purse stolen while pumping gas in broad daylight

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a man who was seen on video stealing a woman’s car in broad daylight, as she stopped to get gas Tuesday afternoon.

“I had just washed my car. I found soap in the gas area, and I went to wipe it out and they had no towels, so I grabbed towels from my trunk,” said the victim.

She did not want to share her identity because she says she is still living in fear.

Surveillance video shows a man creeping up to her car while she is at the gas pump at the Chevron gas station on Moore’s Mill Road near Bolton.

The victim saw him out of the corner of her eye and went to confront him.

“I asked him what he was doing with his life and what was going on and why was he doing this because this is not how you live,” explained the victim. “He said nothing, he wouldn’t look at me.”

Her attempt at reasoning with the thief didn’t work. But she didn’t let go of the car door.

“He shut the door on me once and I got bruises from that, but at the same time, I was trying to negotiate [to see] if I could get to my purse,” she said.

Eventually, the thief did pull off in the victim’s car all while cameras captured him in action.

The victim said two witnesses came to her aid, helped her call 911, and pull up her car’s tracking app on her phone.

She says it was just minutes later that Atlanta Police were able to track her car parked not far away. But the thief was gone and is still on the run.

“It’s not a fun situation when you realize someone has your address, knows where you live and has your stuff,” she said.

For the time being, the victim said she has her car in storage, until she feels safe again.

