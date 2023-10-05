Woman leaves metro courthouse chooses not to return for her trial, deputies say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a woman they said left a Carroll County courthouse and chose not to return for her trial.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Housen stood trial this week and when court broke Wednesday, she left the courthouse.

Officials said she was out on bond and not in custody and chose not to return to her trial after lunch.

She was first arrested on October 20, 2017, for fleeing, obstruction, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Housen was released on bond on October 26, 2018.

A Carroll County jury found her guilty and she was sentenced to prison.

Deputies describe Housen as five feet, five inches tall, and weighing 220 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and a large tattoo on the lower part of one of her legs.

If you know have any information or know of Housen’s whereabouts contact 911, Inv. Jeremy McCormick at 770-830-5916 or via email.

