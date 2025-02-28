Woman killed, three firefighters injured in Marietta house fire

COBB COUNTY Ga — A woman is dead, and multiple people, including three firefighters, were injured in a devastating house fire in Cobb County on Friday.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services and Cobb County Police responded to the blaze at 620 Oakland Drive, where crews found the home burning in flames. Officials say several adults living in the house managed to escape, but one person did not survive.

Authorities have confirmed that a woman died at the scene. In addition to the fatality, three of her family members sustained injuries. Firefighters working to contain the blaze and rescue those inside also suffered injuries.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, and officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. More details are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.