Woman killed at Roswell apartment, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating the death of a woman on Friday morning.

Officers said a caller reported seeing a dead family member inside an apartment on Belmont Dr. at the Champions Green Apartments.

After arriving, police found a woman dead after what officers believe was a homicide.

Police said this appears to be a domestic-related crime.

An unidentified suspect was arrested shortly before 10 a.m.

The victim has not been identified. Police did not say how they believe the woman was killed or when.