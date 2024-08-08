Woman killed by street racers in I-20 hit and run identified by family

ATLANTA — The family of a woman hit and killed by an alleged speed racer on the side of I-20 has identified her as a young mother.

Police said that around 1:40 a.m. on August 4, officers responded to a fatal collision on I-20 past Moreland Avenue. Police found a woman “unresponsive” at the scene.

Investigators determined that a black Mustang was racing another vehicle on the highway and hit the woman, who was walking on the shoulder. The Mustang took off.

The victim’s mother, Della Reeves, identified her daughter, 32-year-old Shantea Reeves, as the victim on a GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses.

Reeves said that after her daughter was hit, four other cars involved in the race hit her and no one came to help.

“Her killer(s) are still at large,” Reeves wrote. “As a mother, I never imagined hearing this type of news about my baby.”

Reeves set up the GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and to help provide for her granddaughter, who the family is now caring for.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

So far, no one has been arrested.