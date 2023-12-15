Woman killed after rear-ending construction vehicle on I-20

ATLANTA — Authorities partially shut down a busy Atlanta interstate while they investigate a deadly crash.

Atlanta police said officers received reports of a crash on Interstate 20 Westbound at Moreland Avenue around 4:16 a.m. Friday.

According to the investigation, a car rear-ended an unoccupied construction vehicle.

Authorities confirmed that a woman in the car that hit the construction vehicle is dead.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

It is unclear when the road will be fully reopened.

©2023 Cox Media Group