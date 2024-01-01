Local

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle, thrown off I-20 overpass, police say

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle, thrown off I-20 overpass, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 20 near Fulton Industrial Blvd was partially shut down after officials say a woman was hit and thrown off an overpass.

According to the investigation, a woman was standing on the side of the interstate and was hit by a car while her car was being loaded onto a tow truck.

Officials confirmed the woman was thrown off of the overpass and was killed.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Authorities at the scene said that two passengers in the vehicle that hit the woman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!