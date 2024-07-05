Woman hit, pinned under SUV upset driver who hit her hasn’t been jailed

A woman who was struck and pinned underneath an SUV outside the Clayton County courthouse says she doesn’t understand why the driver who hit her has not been arrested.

Christopher Belinda Span is still in rehab after the accident, which happened two months ago in front of the Clayton County courthouse.

Jonesboro police said 77-year-old Robert Lee Wells drove around barricades, hit a tree and a handicapped parking sign before hitting Spann and two others.

He told police his brakes failed, but officers spoke to his daughter, who said he had been driving with two feet for more than 50 years.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to Spann, who is now going through a painful recovery and has to rely on others for basic needs.

“I’m going through so much, and I’m hurting, Tom,” Spann said.

She gave Jones video of people trying to rescue her as she was trapped inside the SUV that day. She said she remembers an officer telling her to stay awake. They asked her who she was living for, and she told them her son.

“I’m living for him,” Spann said.

Spann had to undergo 18 hours of surgery to reconstruct her broken pelvis and shattered femur. She suffered serious burns on her back.

She said she can’t get the accident off of her mind.

“I’m still going back over and over it saying, ‘Why? Why me? And why this guy didn’t get arrested?’” she said.

Officers cited Wells for reckless driving but didn’t arrest him because his daughter took him to the hospital.

“He should have been breathalyzed first at the scene of the accident to see if he was on anything,” Spann said.

Spann said she doesn’t want Wells to get off after all the damage he’s caused.

“I just want justice,” she said.

Police said the jail didn’t take injured inmates, which is why they allowed Wells’ daughter to take him to the hospital.

She said she has every ounce of faith that she will walk again.