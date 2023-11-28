Woman groped by man on electric scooter at Gwinnett Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested after police said he groped a woman while riding in an electric scooter at Walmart.

The victim said she wants the man held accountable.

The suspect, Eric Mitchell, told police he was dared to grope the victim, but police were not in the mood to listen to his excuses.

Body camera video shows the moments Duluth police arrested Mitchell at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road earlier this month.

The victim, who we are not identifying, told police someone in an electric scooter came up from behind and groped her.

“It was horrible,” the victim told Johnson. “It was horrible.”

The victim was able to describe Mitchell and police also watched surveillance video of him allegedly stealing clothes before he was arrested.

When he was arrested, Mitchell immediately told police he didn’t touch anybody.

“I didn’t even say anything about touching anybody,” the officer says in the body camera video. “And you’re saying you didn’t touch anybody.”

Mitchell eventually admitted to groping the woman but said someone dared him to do it.

“I’m not a sex offender,” Mitchell said. “I probably... I got loose fingers when I was trying to grab.”

Police charged Mitchell with misdemeanor sexual battery, among other charges. The victim told Johnson off-camera she hopes more people are aware of their surroundings in public places. She also said she was glad her attacker was arrested.

Mitchell remains in jail, also facing a shoplifting charge.





