Woman gives birth in QT gas station cooler with help from Henry County 911 dispatcher

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A family reunited with a Henry County dispatcher who helped the mother deliver a healthy baby at a gas station.

Henry County 911 dispatcher Stephanie B. received a call on June 18 about a woman going into labor at a QuikTrip. Stephanie started asking the 911 caller questions and learned that April, the mother, could feel the baby’s head.

“Our instructions tell us to inform the laboring mother not to prevent the birth, but she was uncomfortable being in a gas station lobby. So the caller was able to get her somewhere she felt more comfortable…the QT cooler,” Stephanie said.

After the caller got April into the spot, she delivered a baby boy.

“It was such a surreal moment hearing him cry over the phone,” Stephanie said.

It turns out that April, who previously worked at a local hospital, knew another dispatcher at the 911 center. Together, they arranged a surprise visit for Stephanie, who said she hoped to meet the baby she helped one day.

“Stephanie’s reaction when they walked in was priceless. She said ‘Ooh is this my QT baby,’” Henry County 911 center said.

Officials say while they take hundreds of calls every day, it’s the moments like these that make the job worth it.

