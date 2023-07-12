Local

Woman found shot to death at Gwinnett County home after a fight

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a person shot call on Spanish Moss Ct. in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

GCPD said the shooter remained on the scene until officers arrived and she is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police said the shooter is related to the woman she shot. Both women lived inside the residence and witnesses on the scene stated there was an altercation that led to the shooting.

The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released.

