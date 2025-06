COVINGTON, GA — Newton County authorities say they’ve arrested two suspects after a body was found Wednesday in Covington.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 46-year-old Irma Valdez. Valdez was found deceased in a wooded area off of Stephenson Road.

Police have arrested 31-year-old Jose Sermeno and 27-year-old Katerin Abrego as a result.

An investigation determined Valdez knew the suspects.

The agency is currently trying to determine a possible motive.