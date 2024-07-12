Woman found dead in Gwinnett home, suspect shoots himself in murder, attempted suicide

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a domestic-related homicide in Snellville.

Police said a woman is dead and a suspect is in custody.

A friend of the victim had not heard from her and contacted someone with a key to the house to check on her. The key holder showed up at the house and found the woman dead.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim, dead, inside the home and a man who had been shot himself.

He is alive and was taken to the hospital.

Police said it is believed that the man and woman involved lived together at that home. Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the woman’s cause of death.







