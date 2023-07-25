Woman fired after being attacked by thieves at Lowe’s store gets her job back

RINCON, Ga. — A Lowe’s employee, who police said was fired after she tried to stop several thieves from stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the store, has gotten her job back.

Donna Hansbrough, 68, worked at a Lowe’s home improvement store in Rincon. Last Thursday, police said three people came into the store and loaded up their shopping cart with about $2,100 worth of merchandise.

As they were trying to leave the store without paying, Hansbrough grabbed the cart to try and stop them, police said.

That’s when one of the thieves hit Hansbrough in the face three times, leaving her with a black eye.

Police said despite the attack, Hansbrough was fired for violating the store’s policy when it comes to shoplifting.

According to Lowe’s, senior management spoke to Hansbrough to reinstate her job and Hansbrough accepted their offer, WTOC-TV reported Tuesday.

Lowe’s sent a statement to the TV station:

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

The Rincon Police Department said it is still searching for one of the suspects.

