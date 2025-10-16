Woman files $15M lawsuit against Georgia authorities after PIT maneuver left her injured

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 57-year-old woman has filed an eight-figure lawsuit against Cobb County authorities after being critically injured in a high-speed chase earlier this year.

Terri Ball lost an arm and suffered nearly head-to-toe fractures when a PIT maneuver by a Cobb County officer caused her to be ejected from the passenger seat of a Toyota.

The incident occurred during a chase in February involving a man accused of shoplifting water the month prior.

“I actually thought that I lost my sister,” said Henry Ball, Terri’s brother. He says the lawsuit is not a crusade against law enforcement.

“The vast majority of our police officers are honorable people and they do it for the right reasons. However, when one of them goes rogue or the policies are allowed to be broken by the higher ups, someone needs to be held accountable.”

Terri Ball is currently learning to walk again and will be fitted for a prosthetic arm.