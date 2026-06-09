Woman faces charges months after being hit by car in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — A woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a car in an elementary school parking lot in Cobb County now faces charges in the case.

Cobb County police said Shumeka Lana Johnson, 35, was struck on April 22 at Brumby Elementary School after a vehicle stopped in the school’s drop-off lane suddenly accelerated.

Investigators said a 13-year-old inside the vehicle, along with two other minor children, accidentally shifted the vehicle into drive, causing it to hit Johnson.

Police said the vehicle then reversed and collided with a parked car.

Johnson was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Investigators charged Johnson with reckless conduct, alleging she left minor children unattended in a running vehicle without an adult present.

Police say Johnson is not in custody at this time.