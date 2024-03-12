Woman escapes Atlanta City Jail custody at Grady hospital, police say

ATLANTA — A woman has escaped custody while at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Atlanta police say they were called to assist Atlanta City Jail staff at the hospital in response to an escaped inmate.

Police previously identified her as a 36-year-old woman dressed only in a hospital gown. They released a woman’s name and photo, but have since issued a correction saying that woman is not who they are looking for.

Investigators say the woman initially gave police an alias. They say they are working to verify her correct name.

Police say they are currently in the area searching for her.

They have not released details on how she escaped.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.