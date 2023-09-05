Woman and dog rescued after falling 90 feet down embankment into construction pit

POOLER, Ga. — A woman and her dog were rescued Sunday night after falling into a construction pit.

According to Pooler Fire Rescue, the woman and another person were traveling on a golf cart when one of their dogs got off the cart and disappeared down an embankment and into a construction pit.

The woman tried to get her dog but also fell down the embankment and into the pit.

When crews arrived, the woman was conscious and communicating at the bottom of the pit, but was unable to move.

Firefighters constructed a mechanical advantage rope rescue system to rescue the woman and her dog.

A rescuer was lowered into the pit and was able to hoist them out.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither of the dogs were injured.