Woman disguises herself as real estate attorney, swindles victim out of $130K

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Over $130,000 was stolen from a victim after she was tricked into sending a wire transfer to a person posing as a real estate attorney.

In Dec. 2022, a woman received an email from a real estate closing attorney’s office. According to Gwinnett County police, the woman was in the process of purchasing a home and the suspect, Edina Winter of Glen Cove, NY, portrayed herself as a closing attorney in the emails.

Officials said the suspect told the victim to send $131,092.55 via a wire transfer to complete the sale of the victim’s new home.

After the victim sent the money, she learned that the funds were not sent to her closing attorney and were instead sent to a JP Morgan Chase Bank account in New York.

Gwinnett County detectives learned that the money want sent to account controlled by Winter. Glen Cove detectives confirmed that Winter had no involvement with the sale of the house and had the victim’s money.

Winter was arrested and charged in New York. Authorities said she returned $45,092.55 that she personally used from the funds.

With the help of JP Morgan Chase, Gwinnett County police was able to seize the remaining $86,000 and return it to the victim.

Gwinnett officials said the victim was apart of a Business Email Compromise. The scheme typically targets businesses that send large wire transfers.

