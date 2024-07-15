Local

Woman dies after suddenly losing control of her car, crashing on Cobb highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A view of GA 120 at Friendship Church Road in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One woman died after she lost control of her car and crashed with a truck and another car.

The crash happened Friday off Ga. 120 near Friendship Church Road in Cobb County. Charlotte Lott, a 43-year-old from Columbus, died in the crash.

Police said Lott was driving her 2020 Honda Accord eastbound on Ga. 120. Lott suddenly lost control and spun into the westbound lane. A truck driver had started to turn left. The Accord and Chevrolet Silverado hit each other.

The impact sent Lott’s car back in the other direction in front of a Lexus. Paramedics took Lott to the WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she later died.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus and a child who was sitting in the passenger seat were not injured.

Police have not said what caused Lott to lose control.

Anyone who may have additional information on the crash is asked to contact Cobb County PD at 770-499-3987.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!