Woman dies after rescuing man from house fire in northwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fire on Madrona Street
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after a house fire erupted early Monday morning on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta.

Firefighters with Atlanta Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the front and roof of the home. Battalion Chief Shawn Manns said crews conducted a search and located the woman’s body in the bathroom during a secondary sweep of the property.

“She succumbed to her injuries,” said Manns. “The person that died went back inside, and was unable to get back out.”

Investigators believe the woman had rescued a man who was also trapped inside the burning home. He survived and is being treated for smoke inhalation. Officials say he is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

