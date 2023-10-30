Local

Woman dead after being hit by car in Buckhead

Woman dead after being hit by car in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a woman’s death after she was hit and killed Monday.

Atlanta police said at 1:30 a.m., officers received alerts of a person hit by a car on Pharr Road Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities confirmed the driver remained on scene. It is unclear if they will face charges.

The case remains under investigation.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!