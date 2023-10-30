Woman dead after being hit by car in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a woman’s death after she was hit and killed Monday.

Atlanta police said at 1:30 a.m., officers received alerts of a person hit by a car on Pharr Road Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities confirmed the driver remained on scene. It is unclear if they will face charges.

The case remains under investigation.





