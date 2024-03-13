Woman dead, 3 children and 2 adults injured after crash involving 4 cars in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Cobb County Tuesday evening left one woman dead and several others injured, including three children.

Cobb County police confirmed the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. off Factory Shoals Road near South Gordon Road. Sylvia Williamson, 55, died at the scene.

Police said an 8-year-old girl riding in Williamson’s car was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with severe injuries. Two adults, a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy who were also in the car are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Based on the initial investigation, police said Williamson was driving a 2020 Nissan Kicks heading southbound on Factory Shoal Roads. Police said Williamson crossed the double yellow line and crashed into a 2018 Ford F-150 truck in the northbound lanes.

The Nissan driver then crashed with a 2010 Dodge Dakota and head-on with a 2001 Acura MDX. Out of the others involved, only the driver of the Acura suffered injuries. He was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Police said it is unclear what caused Williamson to go across the double yellow line.

They are urging anyone with information to call investigators at at 770-499-3987.