Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brookhaven near a McDonald’s restaurant on Peachtree Road.

According to Brookhaven Police, two vehicles collided at an intersection, and one of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman. She was standing nearby when the crash occurred.

Emergency crews transported the victim to Northside Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet said whether any charges will be filed.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.