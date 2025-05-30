Local

Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Brookhaven

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ambulance (Chalabala - stock.adobe.com, File)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, GA — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Brookhaven near a McDonald’s restaurant on Peachtree Road.

According to Brookhaven Police, two vehicles collided at an intersection, and one of the vehicles veered onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman. She was standing nearby when the crash occurred.

Emergency crews transported the victim to Northside Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet said whether any charges will be filed.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!