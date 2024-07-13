Woman charged with murder after fentanyl death of man she sold drugs to

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Almost two months after a man overdosed on fentanyl and died, the woman who sold him the drugs is charged with his murder.

Cara Edelkind, 26, is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of felony murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Jaspen Screws.

Officers were called to a Snellville home on May 20 where they found Screws unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital and later died of a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say Edelkind is being charged under Austin’s Law, which says a person commits the offense of a fentanyl overdose death without the intent to cause death by intentionally selling a substance that contains fentanyl.

Police say they are still investigating the case and anyone with information should reach out to them at 770-513-5300.