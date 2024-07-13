Local

Woman charged with murder after fentanyl death of man she sold drugs to

By WSBTV

Cara Edelkind (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Almost two months after a man overdosed on fentanyl and died, the woman who sold him the drugs is charged with his murder.

Cara Edelkind, 26, is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of felony murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Jaspen Screws.

Officers were called to a Snellville home on May 20 where they found Screws unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital and later died of a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators say Edelkind is being charged under Austin’s Law, which says a person commits the offense of a fentanyl overdose death without the intent to cause death by intentionally selling a substance that contains fentanyl.

Police say they are still investigating the case and anyone with information should reach out to them at 770-513-5300.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!