Local

Woman, baby rescued from burning Atlanta apartment building

Woman and baby rescued from burning Atlanta apartment building (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued a woman and her baby from a burning building on Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Lynhurst Dr. just after 7 a.m.

One of the apartment buildings had reportedly suffered heavy damage and had smoke pouring out of it.

Battalion Chief Derek Hullender says the woman and baby who were rescued were in an apartment that the fire had not yet spread to. They were not injured.

The fire started in a vacant unit on the first floor before spreading to the second floor and all the way to the attic.

No one was injured or killed in the fire.

Investigators are still working on figuring out how the fire started and how many people are impacted.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!