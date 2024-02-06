Local

Woman attacks man with hatchet behind GA laundromat, deputies say

Rachel Michelle Millwood( Hall County Jail)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been charged after an argument that escalated into an alleged hatchet attack.

The incident happened Thursday around 7:40 p.m. at a laundromat in the 300 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Rachel Michelle Millwood, 40, and a man got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.

Millwood reportedly hit the man in the head with a hatchet.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Gainesville Police detained Millwood at a location on Lyman Street.

She was arrested by HCSO and charged with aggravated assault.

Millwood remains in the Hall County jail with no bond.

