Woman attacks man with hatchet behind GA laundromat, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman has been charged after an argument that escalated into an alleged hatchet attack.
The incident happened Thursday around 7:40 p.m. at a laundromat in the 300 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Rachel Michelle Millwood, 40, and a man got into an argument that turned into a physical fight.
Millwood reportedly hit the man in the head with a hatchet.
He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Gainesville Police detained Millwood at a location on Lyman Street.
She was arrested by HCSO and charged with aggravated assault.
Millwood remains in the Hall County jail with no bond.