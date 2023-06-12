Woman arrested for dancing on top of APD car as hundreds of people gather in busy intersection

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people gathered in the intersection of Edgewood Ave. and William H. Borders Dr. around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Video shared shows people flooding the streets and at least two Atlanta Police Department cruisers with their blue lights flashing in the middle of the commotion.

As officers began trying to clear the crowd, two women can be seen in the video twerking next to one of the police cars.

Moments later, police say a woman, later identified as Atrina Jones, began dancing near another police car. They say the crowd encouraged Jones to climb on top of the police car to continue her fun.

Officers were able to help get her down and immediately detained her. Jones was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Atlanta City Jail.

Police say they cited three more people on drug charges while clearing the crowd.

Robert Lewis, 37, was arrested for laying drag and possession of marijuana.

Dalashia Moore, 31, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Ava Bradshaw, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Lewis, Moore and Bradshaw were issued copies of their charges and discharged after signing the citation. They were not booked into the jail.

