Woman arrested for animal abuse after leaving dog in hot car at Costco, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals after police say she left her dog in a hot car while at Costco.

The arrest warrant accuses Junying Li of causing unjustifiable physical pain and suffering to her dog by leaving them inside her car while shopping.

The court documents say the dog was left unintended with the car running and the windows slightly open in the Costco parking lot.

The affidavit said there was no water left for the dog to drink, and that while the air in the car was on, it was blowing hot air inside the vehicle.

A witness called the police about 20 minutes after Li went inside the store.

Officers said when they made contact with the vehicle, they saw the dog panting on the floorboard of the driver’s side seat and heard the dog whimpering through a cracked window.

Police measured temperatures in the car with a digital thermometer.

They said heat levels ranged between 102 to 118 degrees at various parts inside of the car. The dog’s temperature was running at 108 degrees, according to police.

Officers shattered the window to get the dog out of the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

The report said Li did not return to her car until about an hour after entering the Costco.

Li was arrested and given a $4,000 bond.