Woman arrested after police say she shot a man to death in road rage incident on July 4

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Ahmunet Shabazz

A woman has been arrested after police said she shot a man to death during a road rage incident on the Fourth of July.

DeKalb County police responded to Colony East Drive shortly after midnight on July 4 after reports of a person shot.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The victim has not been identified.

Police said they believe the victim and the suspect, Ahmunet Shabazz, were involved in a road rage incident when Shabazz shot the victim before speeding off.

Shabazz was arrested on July 5 after officers spotted her on South Hairston Drive.

She was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

