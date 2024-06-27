Local

Woman arrested after 15-year-old boy shot in DeKalb County

Police on scene of a shooting in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, — A man is behind bars in DeKalb County after a shooting injured a teen.

On Wednesday, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a person shot call at 100 Leslie Oaks.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot at and grazed.

Police said he injured his ankle while trying to run away from the location.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Initial information shows that this was domestic-related.

Detectives responded to the scene and ultimately, a 50-year-old woman was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Police did not provide details on what led to the shooting.


