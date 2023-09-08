Local

Woman arrested, accused of embezzling around $200K from employer

Cristi Hanniford

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is behind bars after Forsyth County deputies said she embezzled approximately $200,000 from her employer.

Cristi Hanniford, who had previously worked for OMS 360, was privately investigated by the company’s CFO through a third party, according to deputies.

The private investigator discovered Hanniford had embezzled about $200,000 from OMS360.

On May 18, deputies met with the CFO, who told them of Hanniford’s embezzlement.

The third-party investigative report was provided to deputies.

Deputies said this information was forwarded to the white-collar crimes unit for further investigation.

It is unclear when Hanniford was arrested.

