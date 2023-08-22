Woman applying for job at Ga. Wingstop ends up pulling out store manager’s hair, deputies say

MARTINEZ, Ga. — A woman interviewing for a job at a Georgia Wing Stop was arrested after she pulled out the store manager’s hair during a fight, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

The incident happened Thursday in Martinez, which is near Augusta.

According to the Chronicle, a woman came into the restaurant for a job interview and started cursing at them.

The general manager told the woman that she didn’t get the job because she was rude and asked her to leave.

As the woman left, she slammed the door on the general manager’s arm, the Chronicle reported.

As she continued to walk to the parking lot, the woman grabbed the manager’s hair and pulled some of it out, according to the incident report. The woman and the manager, who both were not identified, then got into a fistfight.

It’s unclear what charges the job-seeking woman is facing or if the general manager is facing any charges.

