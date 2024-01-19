Woman accused of killing man found hiding in attic after SWAT situation in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested woman accused of shooting and killing a man after an hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Officers found the suspect hiding in an attic.

Clayton County investigators say they responded to a shooting call on Thursday night at the Redwood Ridge Apartments off Morrow Road. When they arrived, officers found 47-year-old Andre Farrier with a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital. Police determined that Farrier had gotten into an argument with 25-year-old Oni Layell Hart, who they say left the apartments after the shooting.

Police tracked Hart to her home off Fielding Way in Hampton. After several hours, SWAT officers entered the home and found her hiding in the attic.

Hart faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, prostitution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

