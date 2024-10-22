Local

Witnesses say serious car crash in DeKalb County started as a police chase

Witnesses say serious car crash in DeKalb County started as a police chase When NewsChopper 2 flew over the wreck Monday afternoon, we saw a heavily damaged car in the middle of Columbia Drive and another car that went off the road and flipped on its roof off an embankment. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Part of Columbia Drive in DeKalb County remains closed down as the Georgia State Patrol investigates a serious crash involving at least two cars Monday afternoon.

At the scene was a heavily damaged car in the middle of Columbia Drive and another car that went off the road and flipped on its roof off an embankment.

Witnesses at the scene said that a trooper tried to pull a car over when that car took off and caused the wreck.

GSP has not released any information at this time. There is no word on how many people may have been injured in the wreck.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!