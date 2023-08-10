Witnesses describe Grady Hospital parking deck shootout

ATLANTA — Witnesses are relieved no one was hurt after a shootout inside a parking garage at Grady Hospital Wednesday.

The gunshots went off around 1:00 p.m., forcing the hospital to go on lockdown.

John Koryaa was outside when it happened. “All we heard was like five or seven shots,” said Koryaa. “Somebody else looked like they were firing back.”

He hid under his pickup truck.

Grady security said the gunshots were coming from the second story of the garage on Jesse Hill Jr. Drive Southeast.

“It happened so fast, and it was so loud,” said Koryaa.

No one was hurt but the Atlanta Police Department said several vehicles were damaged.

“I thought about the Midtown shooting. I was like, not again,” said Koryaa.

It was in May when police say Deion Patterson opened fire inside the waiting room of a Northside Hospital medical office in Midtown. One person died and four others were hurt.

APD said data shows this is the first shooting at Grady this year.

“As a cancer patient, I want them to hear that you don’t need to be shooting around sick people,” said Cheryl Smith.

She was receiving treatment inside when the gunshots erupted.

“I hate they had to shut the hospital down because you don’t know who was having surgery, who needed medical attention at that moment,” said Koryaa. “It’s just horrific.”

As of 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, APD had not released the name of the one suspect arrested.

Officers said multiple people were involved in the shooting.

They are searching for others who they believe ran off.

APD expects to have an approximate number of cars damaged Thursday.

