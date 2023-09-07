Local

Windows shot out of Wendy’s, Atlanta police investigating

Shooting at Wendy's in NE Atlanta Boulevard NE (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near a Wendy’s.

Officers were called to Boulevard NE for a shots fired call on Thursday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw several bullet casings and police units surrounding the restaurant.

Neighbors said that they are surprised to see the act of violence in the area.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

There is no word on possible suspects.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.


©2023 Cox Media Group

