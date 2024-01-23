Windows of GSU dorm damaged by random gunfire, university president confirms

ATLANTA — Georgia State University officials said three dorm windows on campus were broken by random gunfire over the weekend.

GSU President M. Brian Blake said that bullets pierced three windows at the University Commons. No students were hurt.

“The shots appeared to have originated from the highway, and there was no ongoing threat to campus so an emergency notification was not prompted,” Blake said. “University Housing and Student Victim Assistance reached out quickly to impacted students to provide immediate support.”

Blake said that while GSU’s urban location is one of the university’s greatest assets, it also creates a safety challenge. Blake said that in the past few months, the university has invested millions in improvements to make the campus safer.

“We are working with APD, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Transportation to review camera footage and continue our investigation,” Blake said. “There is no ongoing threat, but at the end of the day, this is simply an unacceptable incident and we are committed to keeping you informed and updated.”

It’s unclear exactly when the shots were fired, but students said it was around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Students shared photos of large bullet holes in what looked like the windows of a common area.

The latest episode is one of many incidents of gun violence on or near Georgia State University’s campus. Two men were shot on Piedmont Avenue in December. One of those victims died at the hospital.

In October, four people, including two GSU students, were shot at the RaceTrac near John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta. Young mother De’Asia Hart later died.

©2024 Cox Media Group