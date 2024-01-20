Wind chill advisory in place as metro Atlanta hit with Artic Blast

A wind chill advisory in place until Noon on Saturday will resume at 7 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Sunday.

In Metro Atlanta, the temperatures will feel like they are in the single digits due to the wind chill. In the north Georgia mountains, the wind chills are expected to be below zero degrees.

Sunday afternoon will bring warmer temperatures that will climb into the 60′s next week.

Monitoring the 4-Ps: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People

Frigid temperatures pose a great risk to the 4-Ps, and it’s best to mitigate cold-weather impacts as early as possible.

Let the faucets drip in both the hot and cold water taps as soon as possible, continuing into late Thursday morning. Running water takes longer to freeze over compared to still water, and you may prevent thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage by allowing the faucet to drip. Also open the cabinet doors to allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Make sure garden hoses are disconnected from your home as well. Pets: Even with a fur coat, animals are susceptible to cold temperatures. Do not leave pets outdoors when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees -- they can suffer from frostbite, or even succumb to hypothermia. Make sure adequate shelter is provided for outdoor pets and animals.

Plants that are not cold hardy will need to be covered and protected. People: Anyone working outdoors will need to monitor for both frostbite and hypothermia. In addition, very young and very elderly people are more susceptible to extreme temperatures. Individuals with circulatory issues will also need to check for cold fingers, toes, ears, and nose, since these areas may freeze due to poor heat circulation within the body.



