CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Melody Farris, wife of a prominent Atlanta attorney, has been found guilty for the 2018 murder of her husband in Cherokee County.

Farris was sentenced today to life in prison with the possibility for parole. She will spend at least 30 years locked up.

Detectives say she shot and killed her husband, Garry Farris, and then tried to dispose of the body and evidence by burning it on their property.