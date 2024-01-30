Wife of Army soldier killed in drone attack in Jordan reflects on his life

ATLANTA — The families of three Army reservists are facing their darkest day after learning about the deaths of their loved ones.

The three, all from Georgia, were killed last weekend in a drone strike on a U.S. military base in Jordan. Sgt. William Rivers from Carrolton, Specialist Kennedy Sanders from Waycross and Specialist Breonna Moffett of Savannah were all based at Fort Moore.

“When I spoke with him he seemed worried. I saw that in his face but he always smiled and reassured us that he was safe,” Rivers’ wife said.

She remembered her conversation with her husband of 10 years just Saturday. The next day, there was a knock on her door.

“They came to the door and told me that he had passed away in Jordan, which I didn’t know he was in Jordan because I guess that was classified information. He didn’t share where he was,” she said.

The Biden administration said an Iran-backed terrorist drone attacked an isolated desert base. Dozens of others were injured.

For Rivers, his wife says he died living out his dream.

“He just wanted to do the patriotic thing you know ever since a little boy. He wanted to serve and he served later in life, he joined the Army when he was 34 years old,” she said. “He was even excited about re-enlisting, he was considering that while he was over there to sign up for another six years.”

Rivers’ family is heartbroken, losing their rock in the ultimate sacrifice.

“Always smiling, always happy, always worried about his family, always took care of his family, a very hard worker for his family.”

Rivers leaves behind his wife and their son as well as his extended family.

