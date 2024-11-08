‘Why would you do that?’ Video shows chaotic moments after deadly Cobb house party shooting

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left one person dead.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows a chaotic scene moments after shots were fired.

Investigators say it wasn’t difficult to identify the shooter because he never left the scene. What they say is unclear is why he fired shots in the first place.

Neighbors say the shooting happened on Linworth Boulevard last weekend.

In the video, people can be heard screaming and crying, and a woman can be heard shouting, “Why would you do that?” Someone can then be seen running to car and driving off.

Newell learned a neighbor jumped in to help one of the victims. The other did not survive his or her injuries.

Police say the suspected shooter, Courtney Woullard, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The identity of the victims have not been released.