‘Where is the money?’ People lash out at City Council over water crisis, failing infrastructure

ATLANTA — Many people are lashing out at Atlanta City Council members after this weekend’s water crisis affected thousands.

Neighbors have been complaining about not knowing enough information about this crisis.

Many people brought those very concerns to city council members during their meeting on Monday. The regularly scheduled meeting happened on the fourth day of the water crisis.

Residents say the mayor and city leaders should have been doing more to minimize the impact to so many families and businesses across the metro.

As of Monday evening, some of the areas that were under a boil water advisory had been lifted.

Watershed Management continues to report outages as they continue to make repairs to several pipes.

“For a council that is about to vote on a budget, where is the money? You should have learned from Flint, Michigan, from Jackson, Mississippi, from Newark, New Jersey about replacing 100-year-old pipes. Atlanta is the land of make-believe because you want to make people believe that Atlanta is this great place to live,” one woman told the council.