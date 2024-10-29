When man returned to Atlanta airport, his $100,000 car was nowhere to be found

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find his more than $100,000 car stolen, and he wasn’t alone.

“A Hellcat cost you $100,000 ballpark and I had approximately about $55,000 in the engines, so yeah it was a very valuable car,” explained Billy Campbell talking about his red Dodge Charger Hellcat that he drove to the Atlanta airport on Friday morning.

“The parking decks have been a mess at Hartsfield. The south deck was full I had to pull into the hourly parking.” And when he returned on Sunday afternoon, he was “looking for the hourly deck to where I park my car and my car I cannot find it.”

He flagged down staff who took him to a security office and Atlanta police officers were already there.

“There was another lady standing in front of me that also had a Hellcat stolen the same day. She parked her car on Friday. Two Hellcats back-to-back missing from south deck hourly parking,” Campbell said. “The Atlanta officer just kind of chuckled and said you should never bring a Hellcat to the airport. And you need to find a beater car to leave at the airport.”

Atlanta police said they couldn’t tell exactly how many cars like Campbell’s were stolen over the past few months, but Campbell hopes others will learn from his story.

“I would say anything valuable should not be parked at Hartsfield, I think they’re targeted every day,” he said.

He also said he did not have GPS tracking on his car.