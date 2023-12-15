What’s your “Brain Care Score”? New tool calculates risk of dementia or stroke

There is now a new tool that may help you find out your risk of dementia or stroke. It’s called the Brain Care Score, or BCS.

The Brain Care Score (BCS) measures brain health with a total of 21 possible points depending on physical, lifestyle, and social-emotional parameters. The points refer to how a person fares on 12 health-related factors concerning physical, lifestyle, and social-emotional components of health, according to the study published December 1 in the journal Frontiers in Neurology. The authors found participants with a higher score had a lower risk of developing dementia or having a stroke later in life. Each five-point improvement in the BCS was associated with a 59% lower risk of developing dementia and a 48% lower risk of experiencing a stroke among adults younger than 50 years old when they enrolled in the study.

“Patients and practitioners can start focusing more on improving their BCS today, and the good news is improving on these elements will also provide overall health benefits,” said the study’s senior author Dr. Jonathan Rosand, cofounder of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital.

In the United States alone, 1 in 7 people have dementia, and every four minutes someone dies from a stroke, according to the study. Prevention efforts can help substantially reduce deaths, but the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, the authors said, was developed without input from patients.

“In order to engage patients, we sought to develop a tool that responded to the question we received most frequently from our patients and their family members: ‘How can I take good care of my brain?’” Rosand said.

Experts explained that people in midlife may particularly benefit from taking the BCS.

©2023 Cox Media Group