What we’ve learned about Monday night’s I-85 shutdown, massive police presence

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who ran into the middle of Interstate 85 shut down the roadway Monday night, causing a massive scene from police.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the tail end of the evening rush.

Police said they were called out to I-85 northbound near Clairmont Road for a man walking along the interstate.

When officers caught up to the man he began running across the interstate and jumped across the median wall.

Police had to shut down the interstate in order to control the man.

Georgia DOT cameras showed a massive traffic backup in the area because of the incident.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent in video of the incident where you could see police with their guns drawn, pointed at the man.

The video showed that the man may have been holding something, but police said he was unarmed.

DeKalb County police said they were able to take the man into custody without any issues and get the interstate back open.



