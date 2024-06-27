What to know about road closures, traffic for CNN Presidential debate, Copa America

The City of Atlanta is hosting two major events Thursday night with the CNN Presidential Debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and Copa America match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Of course that means your Thursday commute will be significantly impacted. There are several road closures in the area surrounding the debate in midtown.

Police have shut down 10th Street from State Street to Spring Street and Fowler Street shut down from 6th Street to 10th Street. The closures will be in place until after the debate and the candidates leave the CNN campus at Techwood.

Shields says there will also be rolling closures on Interstate 75/Interstate 85 when the candidates arrive Thursday afternoon.

While there are not any road closures in place near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police are urging anyone going to the U.S-Panama match to take MARTA or give themselves extra time to arrive downtown.